30-Hour Famine: Feeding the soul, not the body | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 12:15 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

The youngsters participating in Living Word Church’s 30-Hour Famine last weekend celebrated the end of their fast with communion.

Communion was followed with a fast-breaking dinner of barbecue, rice (both red and white) and vegetable soup provided by Joey Worden. Joey handled the kitchen duty while his wife, Stephanie, spent Friday night and all day Saturday as one of the adult chaperones assisting Living Word Church Youth Minister Kevin Donohoo during the second annual event.

The youngsters participating in the program started their fast at noon on May 12, while they were still in high school or middle school.

After school, they arrived at the church grounds at 1705 Barracada Road. They would not eat again until May 13 at 6 p.m.

As they gathered, the members of the youth group and adult chaperones turned in the money they had collected that will go to feed hungry children a world away. The youngsters’ fundraising amassed $2,640. Donohoo said the funds would feed 66 children for a month.

Celebrating that effort was followed by a video introduction to the program, which focuses on the life of children living in the African countries of Kenya and Sudan.

The night also found the participants playing games with a message. “Scarcity” had them learning about food gathering, a World Mission developed poverty simulation. They learned that how their decisions could have real ramifications, sometime dire results.

Then came a trip outside to use the cardboard the youngsters brought with them to begin building the shelters they would be sleeping in that night.

Alan Washington took the shelter-building to new heights, constructing a lean-to of limbs and pine straw. It seemed fitting that his lean-to looked to the side of the church to provide support.

Donohoo said nighttime drizzle seemed to go unnoticed by those in the shelters. The adult chaperones, who spent the night outside in lawn chairs, noticed but did not allow a few raindrops to send them inside.

Donohoo said most of the other adults lending their support to the project are teachers in the Colleton County School District. “I’m just an old military dude, I put my life and time into these kids, trying to give them the truth to build their lives upon.”

By the time the hard rain showed up Saturday morning, the participants in the 30-Hour Famine were inside the church, up at 8 a.m. for morning worship.

The teaching programs on Saturday, Donohoo explained, ran the gamut of what “these people go through on a daily basis.”

The afternoon found the children working around the church, in Bible study and finally at the closing ceremony. “We keep pretty busy,” Donohoo said.

Donohoo has conducted similar 30-Hour Famines in the past, and this marked the second year he has done it at Living Word Church.

“It is a pretty intense thing,” Donohoo said.

One of the last things the children did was write a letter to themselves about their experiences.

Donohoo will leave the letters sealed for six months, then give them back to the children and have them read their letters out loud at a session of the church’s youth program.