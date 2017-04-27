Williams relieved of Allendale post | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 2:41 pm

Colleton County resident Leila Williams’ tenure as superintendent of the Allendale County School District has ended.

Following an executive session on April 19, the members of the Allendale County School Board voted to dismiss her from the post in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement.

“The board appreciates Ms. Williams’ efforts and wish her well in her future endeavors,” according to a press release announcing the decision.

The board voted on March 29 to place Williams on leave with full pay and benefits while they reviewed the district’s current condition and direction.

A press release announcing Williams paid leave said, “The board acknowledges that the district is in need of a prompt and thorough review to determine whether the district is enabling our students to achieve at their highest potential.”

Williams was hired as superintendent of the Allendale County School District in November of 2014 and she began her duties on Jan. 1, 2015.

Her hiring came eight months after she was dismissed as superintendent of the Colleton County School District.

Williams had spent a total of 19 years as a member of the Colleton County School District’s administrative staff, including five years as superintendent.