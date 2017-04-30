Who is your master? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

According to the online version of Merriam-Webster, a “master” is one having authority over another. One having control is another one of the meanings of a “master.”

“Lord,” “ruler,” and “sovereign” are some other words that mean the same as “master.”

Then what is the spiritual perspective of a “master?” John 13:16 (ESV) says, “Truly, truly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him.” The Word also says, “No servant can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money” Luke 16:13 (ESV).

A master has control of someone because he exercises authority over another. Therefore, who is in control of you? Who is your master?

So often we allow things and people to control us who have no power to decide where we will spend eternity. Some of us let our bank accounts, cars, clothes, houses, land, jewelry, relationships and the like control us.

One material possession that seems to have an abundance of control over us this day and age is the cell phone. We don’t have to write down phone numbers any more, nor do we have to memorize them. A sound lets us know that we have an appointment scheduled on a particular day. We can converse with groups of people at a time. We can attend an event, and the whole world will be able to see the pictures of it within a matter of seconds. Recipes, directions, side effects of medicine, and so much more can be found right in our pockets and purses almost at the blink of an eye.

Many of us go to bed with Facebook and Instagram, and we wake up to this social media instead of first giving God thanks for allowing us to see another day. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoy this hand-held computer and appreciate the conveniences it affords me, but it is not going to control me. It is not and will not be my master.

When you allow material possessions to be your master, then there is a problem. Material possessions cannot serve as your Savior, healer, burden bearer, comforter, spiritual teacher, deliverer, hope, peace, redeemer, rock, truth and so much more. Only Jesus Christ can serve as your master. Revelations 22:13 (ESV), among so many other Scriptures, confirms this: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”

A disciple (student) must follow his teacher and take instructions from him. This anonymous anecdote, “The Master’s Hand,” about a child, a master, and music, is a thought-provoking illustration of what a master does. Please read and share, especially with one who doesn’t know who is Jesus Christ:

“Wishing to encourage her young son’s progress on the piano, a mother took the small boy to a Paderewski concert. After they were seated, the mother spotted a friend in the audience and walked down the aisle to greet her. Seizing the opportunity to explore the wonders of the concert hall, the little boy rose and eventually explored his way through a door marked ‘No Admittance.’

“When the house lights dimmed and the concert was about to begin, the mother returned to her seat and discovered that her son was missing. Suddenly, the curtains parted, and spotlights focused on the impressive Steinway on stage. In horror, the mother saw her little boy sitting at the keyboard, innocently picking out ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.’ At that moment, the great piano master made his entrance, quickly moved to the piano, and whispered in the boy’s ear, ‘Don’t quit; keep playing.’

“Then leaning over, Paderewski reached down with his left hand and began filling in a bass part. Soon his right arm reached around to the other side of the child, and he added a running obbligato. Together, the old master and the young novice transformed a frightening situation into a wonderfully creative experience. The audience was mesmerized.

“That’s the way it is with God. What we can accomplish on our own is hardly noteworthy. We try our best, but the results aren’t exactly graceful flowing music. But with the hand of the Master, our life’s work truly can be beautiful. Next time you set out to accomplish great feats, listen carefully. You can hear the voice of the Master, whispering in your ear, ‘Don’t quit; keep playing.’ Feel His loving arms around you. Know that His strong hands are playing the concerto of your life. Remember [that] God doesn’t call the equipped; He equips the called.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)