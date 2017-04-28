USC–Salk celebrates Earth Day | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 3:55 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie students celebrated Earth Day last Thursday April 20, as part of the Introduction to Environmental Biology course with Dr. Martha McKevlin.

The students welcomed those in attendance stating Earth Day was founded in 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin when he became concerned with the careless attitude of individuals towards the environment. “Throughout this semester, we have placed much focus on the importance of our environment,” said Salkehatchie students Rebekah McCubbins and Katlyn Jones in their introduction. “Dr. McKevlin has taught us about our role of protecting our ‘One Colleton’ and the rest of this beautiful world.”

Speakers for the event included: Michelle Strickland, City of Walterboro tourism director; Dr. Joseph Flowers, chairman of County Council; Lt. Angela Stallings, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; and Will Craven, biologist.

The USC–Salkehatchie students encouraged those in attendance to add their handprint to a canvas to be presented to the Colleton County Museum in appreciation for Earth Day.