Two killed in Sunday crashes | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 30, 2017 8:48 pm
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigated a pair of fatal
traffic accidents in Colleton County on Sunday.
The highway patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the northbound
lanes of I-95 near the 49-mile marker Sunday at 9:45 a.m. when two
motor vehicles collided, killing the driver of one of the vehicles.
According to the preliminary report from the highway patrol, a pickup
truck collided with car. The car then went off the roadway and struck
a tree.
The state patrol and fire-rescue were out again Sunday at 6:21 p.m.,
handling a fatal accident on Augusta Highway near Happiness Lane.
Two motor vehicles collided head-on on the two-lane roadway. The
accident occurred near the Colleton-Dorchester county line and both
Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Dorchester County EMS dispatched units
to the scene.
Safety forces from both counties extricated the occupants from both
vehicles and treated them at the scene.
A passenger in one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and three
other occupants were transported to trauma centers for treatment of
their injuries.
Because the head-on collision blocked the roadway, Dorchester County
EMS handled the transport of the victims to area trauma centers.
Both accidents continue to be under investigation by the South
Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.
