Two killed in Sunday crashes | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigated a pair of fatal

traffic accidents in Colleton County on .

The highway patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the northbound

lanes of I-95 near the 49-mile marker at 9:45 a.m. when two

motor vehicles collided, killing the driver of one of the vehicles.

According to the preliminary report from the highway patrol, a pickup

truck collided with car. The car then went off the roadway and struck

a tree.

The state patrol and fire-rescue were out again at 6:21 p.m.,

handling a fatal accident on Augusta Highway near Happiness Lane.

Two motor vehicles collided head-on on the two-lane roadway. The

accident occurred near the Colleton-Dorchester county line and both

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Dorchester County EMS dispatched units

to the scene.

Safety forces from both counties extricated the occupants from both

vehicles and treated them at the scene.

A passenger in one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and three

other occupants were transported to trauma centers for treatment of

their injuries.

Because the head-on collision blocked the roadway, Dorchester County

EMS handled the transport of the victims to area trauma centers.

Both accidents continue to be under investigation by the South

Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.