Turner Williams | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

TURNER WILLIAMS

Care of Koger’s Mortuary

Mr. Turner Williams was born on June 19, 1924 to the late Catherine and Hervist Williams. He was raised in Ritter, S.C. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the United States Army, where he re-united with his then girlfriend, Retha Mae Rivers. Turner and Retha were married in 1947 and remained married for 60 years until her passing. From this union they had seven children.

Early in this union they decided they would leave Ritter and move to Ohio, later they decided to move to N.Y. for better opportunities for them and their children. While in N.Y. he was employed at Teamsters Union Local 272 for many years. During their years in N.Y. they joined and became active members of Loyal Baptist Church in the Bronx, under the leadership of the late Rev. E.T. Johnson, Pastor. While there, Turner served as a Door Keeper for the House of the Lord.

In February 1974, Turner returned to his home of Ritter, S.C. He worked for the South Carolina Department of Transportation fromwhich he retired. He reunited with his home church, St. Paul CME, where he faithfully served as a Class Leadeer and again as a Door Keeper for the House of the Lord.

Turner received the 3rd Degree of Free Masons and was a member of Douglass Lodge #272 of Walterboro, S.C.

Turner is survived by seven children, Catherine Brockington of Bronx, N.Y., Deacon Robert L. Williams(Teresa) of Grayson, Ga., Rev. Alfred L. Williams(Norma Jean) of Spartanburg, S.C., Deacon Herbert L. Williams(Mary) of Newark, N.J., Bernard Williams(Ora Denise) of Grayson, Ga., Penny(Louise)Poole(Raymond) and David Williams(Regina) of Bronx, N.Y. Sister Ora Lee Rivers, Cleo, Ethel Lisbon, Brother George Williams(Ida), Sister-in-law, Victoria Murray, Janie Walker, Evelyn Robinson(Arnold), Herminia Wilson(James), Brother-in-laws Louis Rivers, of Walterboro, Lenmark Rivers(Virginia) of N.C., 26 precious grandchildren, 2 loving great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and close family friends. Willie Shark and Johnny Burgess were two of his lifelong friends and we know that they will miss him dearly.

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 4-27-17