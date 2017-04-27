Thigpen hurls shutout over Demons

In front of a standing room only crowd, Cougar southpaw, Michael Thigpen, hurled a 2-0 shutout over Lugoff-Elgin Thursday, April 27, to advance Colleton County into the District VIII Championship game scheduled to be held Monday evening at Cougar Park.

Thigpen threw a complete game for Colleton County allowing no runs on five hits, issuing two walks and striking out five.. When asked what he his mindset was coming into tonight’s critical game Thigpen had a straight-forward answer. “I was thinking we were going to win,” he said. “That is my mindset in every game I pitch.”

Lug-off-Elgin’s pitcher, Roberts, allowed two runs on one hit, issued three walks and had eight strikeouts in the game.

Colleton County recorded only one hit in the game. In the bottom of the second, Henry Gibson (Owen Bridge, courtesy runner) was issued a lead-off walk. Alan Grym sacrificed, then reached on an error by the Demon’s pitcher. Bridge would advance to third on the same error. Ethan Bryan came through with a sacrifice to center field, scoring Bridge and advancing Grym to third. Josh Kinard then recorded the only hit of the game to left field to score Grym.

Marlboro County eliminated Lower Richland in a 10-2 decision Thursday evening. Marlboro and Lugoff-Elgin will play in an elimination game on Saturday, where the winner will advance to the District VIIII Championship game versus Colleton County on Monday, May 1. Should a decision game be necessary in the Championship, it would be played immediately following game one.