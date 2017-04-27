The beach is back at Edisto | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 2:29 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

The beach is back at Edisto Beach.

“We have a nice, wide beach,” Edisto Beach Town Manager Iris Hill reported late last week.

Hill said Marinex Construction Inc. is in the process of removing the equipment used to move an estimated 956,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach.

The company’s demobilization will be completed before the May 1 deadline that it had been working under as part of its $11,698,780 contract.

Marinex pulled sand from the designated borrow area, a mile off-shore at the south end of the project, and placed it on 19,300 linear feet of shoreline within both the town and Edisto Beach State Park portions of the beach. They worked around the clock to ensure that they would meet the May 1 deadline.

Now Edisto Beach’s beach is approximately 100 feet deep.

A second company, Crowder Construction Co., will miss the May 1 deadline in their work to repair and extend Edisto Beach’s 26 groins.

Thirteen of the groins are being lengthened by installation of composite fiberglass sheet piles; the other 13 were expanded with grouted armor stone. The work required 9,450 tons of granite armor stone and 345 cubic yards of grout.

The tides have been an issue for the company handling the groin work under its $5,324,000 contract, according to Hill.

She explained that the work on the groins can only be done during low tide.

The work has also been stalled at times because of periods of higher than normal low tides.

The town had set the May 1 deadline to have the work done before the Loggerhead turtle nesting season started.

With the groin work on-going, Hill said, the town, contractor and volunteers from Edisto Beach’s Turtle Patrol will be working in tandem to try and insure that the construction work causes no issues with the turtles’ nesting season.

Hill said the town officials are also the process of securing the necessary South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control permits for the fencing and planting of the newly constructed dunes. The contract to have the fencing installed and the plants used to secure the dunes put in the ground is out for bid.

The dunes are Edisto Beach’s principal protective measure in saving homes from wave damage ,and the town needs to get the protective fencing and plantings in place as soon as possible to ensure that the new dunes are not affected by high tides.

The renourishment and groin work was already planned last fall. The town had conducted a pre-bid meeting with contractors interested in the two projects and were in the final stages when Hurricane Matthew changed the town’s plans.

In the days following Matthew, Coastal Science and Engineering, the Columbia-based consultant the town hired to determine the scope of the project and assist with the bid specifications, was back at the beach.

The consultants assessed what Matthew had done to the beach and revised the specifications. Town officials then scheduled a new pre-bid conference with contactors.

The town officials had been expecting the work to begin in November — Matthew undid that.

Matthew also undid the estimated cost of the project.

Pre-Matthew, the town anticipated a $12 million price tag on the beach renourishment and groin extension projects.

Matthew added another approximately $4 million to the project’s cost estimate.

Hurricane Matthew and its aftermath adversely impacted Edisto Beach’s tourism, but Hill said those in the hospitality industry have told her that they have high hopes that it will rebound now that Edisto has a new and improved coastline.