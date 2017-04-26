SIGNED. SEALED. DELIVERED. | Sports | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Cougar Baseball captures first Region 8-AAAA Championship

By CINDY CROSBY

It’s a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Cougar Park and it’s a packed house for the final region game of the season against Berkeley.

At stake for the Cougars — a win earns them the Region 8-AAAA Championship and assures them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. In addition, should they win the region title, it would be the first time in the history of Colleton County High School and the first time in 26 years for the county’s public school.

The bottom of the eighth inning: the score is tied at four, with two outs and runners on first and second. Senior Kaleb Gibson steps into the batter’s box. With a 1-1 count, Gibson comes through, sending a well-hit ball to left field.

Standing on second base is senior right fielder Josh Kinard, who reached on an earlier hit to center field and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Cody Cox. With the crack of the bat, Kinard takes off toward third and sees Coach Jermale Paige waving him around.

In a cloud of swirling red dust at home plate, Kinard slides head-first into home as the ball is relayed in from the cutoff. The throw, slightly off, goes wide and bounces. Kinard pops to his knees, tosses his helmet in the air, points heavenward, then goes to his back – split seconds before his teammates descend upon him.

Colleton County’s 5-4 win over Berkeley clinched the Region 8-AAAA Championship and will put Coach Paige and the 2017 Edition of the Cougars in the history book for CCHS. The Cougars finished the regular season at 12-9 overall and 8-2 in region competition. They were scheduled to begin playoffs Tuesday April 25 against Lower Richland High School (2-6 in Region 5-AAAA) at home. With a win on Tuesday, the Cougars will host the winner of the Lugoff-Elgin and Marlboro County game on Thursday April 27.

Josh Kinard was still floating on a sea of red clay Sunday afternoon. “It is something I’ll never forget,” said Kinard. “With two outs, I knew as soon as the ball was hit, I had to take off. As soon as Kaleb made contact, I took off for third thinking I have to score. As I got to third, Coach Paige was waving me on. I gave everything I had left in me to get home, because I knew I had to beat the throw. I had my eyes on the plate, then saw the catcher turn and saw the ball out of his glove. Then, I knew I was safe. All I could think was ‘Thank you, Lord’ as I was lying on the ground.”

Kaleb Gibson knew he had a job to do when he stepped into the batter’s box Saturday. “I realized I wasn’t seeing the ball well,” said Gibson. “So, I was thinking ‘Let it get deep and hit it middle/back-side.’ But, I also knew the ball had to get out of the infield for Josh to score from second. After I hit it, I was worried it wasn’t quite enough and he would get thrown out — I just really wanted him to score.”

Kinard and Gibson were not the only heroes in Saturday’s game — it was a team effort, according to Coach Jermale Paige.

“We played hard and continued to believe,” said Paige. “We struggled some on defense, allowing Berkeley to score their runs on two errors and two walks throughout the game. We made some base-running blunders as well early in the game. The guys were just too tense, instead of playing as they did throughout the season. We finally settled down and started playing our game.”

Alan Grym, entering in relief for starter Michael Thigpen, earned the win for Colleton County in Saturday’s game. Grym pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and issuing one walk against the eight batters faced. Thigpen allowed two earned runs on five hits, issuing two walks and striking out six.

Colleton County recorded 13 hits in the game. Josh Kinard was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI — and scored the winning run. Trey Nettles was also 3-for-4 on the day. Reese Penfield was 2-for-4 with a double and scored once and Kaleb Gibson was 2-for-5 with 2-RBI’s including the walk-off. Grym was 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice. Thigpen (double) and Cody Cox also recorded hits.

Earlier last week, Colleton County defeated Stall 7-2 with Lake Boseman throwing a complete game for the win. Boseman had a no-hitter heading into the fifth. He struck out 14 batters, allowing two earned runs on two hits. Thigpen was 2-for-3 with a stand-up triple and an RBI. Kinard was 1-for-2, including a triple, and scored twice. Nettles, Kaleb Gibson, Penfield, Henry Gibson and Owen Bridge also recorded hits for the Cougars.

Against Wando Wednesday April 19, the Cougars led 4-2 in the middle of the third inning. Colleton County issued four free bases, followed by timely hits, in the bottom half to put the Warriors up 8-4. Wando scored again in the fourth to earn the 9-4 win. Kaleb Gibson recorded the loss for the Cougars, with Chase Hadwin and Tyler Bell each throwing two innings of relief. Grym led at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“I want to thank the parents, fans, sponsors, and community for their support in the team. Everyone does a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure the players are properly equipped to be successful, and they should be recognized as well. I would like for every supporter to know that they are a part of this historic run as well.” – Coach Paige

UPDATE:

The Colleton County Cougar Baseball team defeated Lower Richland 7-2 in round one of the SCHSL AAAA Playoffs Tuesday evening at Cougar Park. The win advances the Cougars into the winner’s bracket where they will face Lugoff-Elgin (18-6) at home Thursday evening. Lugoff-Elgin defeated Marlboro County 3-1 Tuesday evening to advance. Lake Boseman earned the win for Colleton County against Lower Richland, throwing six innings before being relieved by Chase Hadwin at the top of the seventh. Boseman allowed one earned run on two hits, issued five walks and struck out eight. Hadwin allowed one hit and struck out two. Reese Penfield, Alan Grym, Owen Bridge and Josh Kinard had hits for the Cougars.