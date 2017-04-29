Seals-Blake exchange marriage vows | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Maryann Seals and Steve Blake were married on Easter morning April 16, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Walterboro by Pastor Philip McNeal.

The bride is an attorney for Woodard and Butler Law Firm and also serves as the prosecutor for the City of Walterboro.

The groom is the Superintendent Of Operations And Safety with Coastal Electric Cooperative in Walterboro.