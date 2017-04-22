Roads to close to set up festival fireworks | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 12:46 pm

Streets surrounding the setup area for the Rice Festival fireworks display will be closed Thursday April 27 through Saturday night April 29, ordered by the fire marshall.

Ivanhoe Road from the Jefferies Boulevard entrance to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary to the old plant by Ivanhoe Creek near the bridge on Washington Street and from Ivanhoe Cinema to the bridge will be affected.

Washington Street from Dowling Avenue to Ireland Creek will be also closed.