Relay for Life holds Survivors’ Dinner | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 1:18 pm
RELAY FOR LIFE SURVIVORS’ DINNER. Over 100 people attended the Relay for Life Survivors’ dinner held April 13 at the Coastal Electric Outback Building. Coastal Electric and PRTC donated food for the event, and door prizes were given by Westbury ACE Hardware, Sears and Save-A-Lot. Relay for Life is Friday May 19 at the Colleton County Middle School track.
