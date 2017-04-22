Prom Dollar winners | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm
PROM DOLLARS. Amy Petrolawicz, left, and Sarah Pye, above, won prom dollars in The Press and Standard/The Rockin’ Shopper’s annual prom contest. Two winners were drawn for $50 each in prom dollars from sponsoring businesses.
