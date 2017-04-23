Plans may help with trash, but success starts with you | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 10:31 am

Want better jobs? Want more industry in Colleton County? Well, believe it or not, part of the solution is in your hands.

Potential companies coming to Colleton see roadways covered in trash. What would you think, as a company owner looking to relocate, if you went to a community with garbage strewn along the roadsides, gathering against fences and blowing into open areas? Nothing positive. Certainly not a good first impression. Then the same CEO goes to a community whose roadways are clean and neat. Which location do you think the company will choose?

There are currently several plans in the works to help with the trash problem. County Council is considering adding a paid position(s) to the coming year’s budget for someone to pick up trash. The City Appearance Board has an “Adopt Your Neighborhood” proposal in the works for volunteers to pick up trash, just in their neighborhoods.

And this Saturday, Keep Colleton Beautiful will sponsor a volunteer trash pickup from 9 a.m.-noon starting at Saint Center Ministries.

All of these are good plans except for one small problem — historically, no volunteers show up. Hence the need for the county to spend your tax dollars to pay someone to pick up your trash. But, considering that nothing else has worked, this is a good plan. Please support it. If we can’t stop people from trashing our home, at least we can support paying someone to clean up after them.

What else can you, as an individual, do to help? Prevent roadside trash in the first place. It’s pretty simple:

1) Put a trash container (used grocery bags work well) in your car and use it.

2) Make sure trash doesn’t fly out of the back of your truck on the way to the dump.

3) Don’t throw trash on the ground or out the car window.

4) Pick up trash, at least in front of your own property.

If half the citizens of Walterboro and Colleton County would just do these four simple things, we would be a long way toward making our home a healthier, more beautiful, and more profitable place to live.

“Colleton County has already invested heavily in land, roads, water, sewer, speculative buildings and other ingredients that are attractive to companies. It’s time to remedy our trash problem so that we may look our best for those who will invest in our community and create good jobs for our citizens,” said Colleton County Economic Director Heyward Horton.