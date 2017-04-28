Photos: Tour de Lowcountry 2017 | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The first event of the 2017 Rice Festival, the Tour de Lowcountry, went off without a hitch last Saturday. Eight-four cyclists traveled from as far away as Atlanta to ride the 66-mile course, starting in Walterboro and traveling through some of Colleton County’s most beautiful areas. “Patrick Thomas did an excellent job of coordinating the event,” said Rice Festival Director Bubba Trippe. “All the riders said they had a great time and plan to come back next year.”