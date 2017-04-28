Photos | Students hold special concert | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

Photo by BARRY MOORE

Colleton County Special Services students presented a talent show in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School on Friday morning. The program included music and dance from the 1960’s and 1970’s, as well as current performances. Songs included “Sherry Baby,” “Lean on Me,” “God Favors Me,” “Hallelujah, Roar” and “That’s What Friends are For.” Instructor Patti Lohr said, “You are not here to see our disabilities, you are here to see our abilities.”