Photos | Colleton Prep Prom Night | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 29, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm
The Colleton Prep prom was held April 21, sponsored by the junior class on the theme “Around the World In One Night.” King and Queen were Haley Wilson and Corey McMillan, right. Jennifer McMillan is junior class sponsor.
