Off the Field | Jessica LouAnn McDowell | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

Jessica LouAnn McDowell is a senior at Colleton County High School, where she plays softball for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Michelle and David McDowell of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Sandra and Harold McDowell and Phyllis and Dallas Cook. Jessica is a member of the CCHS Student Council and National Honor Society. She is a Cougar Mentor and volunteers with the Red Cross. She maintains a 4.1 GPA and is ranked No. 21 in her class.

Athletic Awards: Golden Glove Award (2016)

College Interest: University of South Carolina–Beaufort

Intended Major: Occupational therapy

Early Years: I began playing softball at the age of 7. I will always have special memories of my dad being 100% supportive and being at every game, which I believe helped form such a special bond between us.

On Softball: I love the game, the relationships you form with friends, the competition — everything about it!

Role Model: My dad is my role model because he always gives his all and never quits. He has such strong faith and is just an honest man.

Meaningful Experience: I’ve not had one in particular, instead, many that have come to show me how short life can be, so live it to the fullest.

Powerful High School Lesson: Working hard always pays off!

Standout Educator: Lisa Hanna, who teaches at North Walterboro Christian Academy, because she not only led me in the right direction on my career path and being serious about my studies, but also helped my faith grow stronger.

Meet & Greet: My Uncle Jesse because of all the amazing family stories I hear about him!

On CCHS: I would like to change the uniform policy. Waking up would be so much easier knowing you could go to school in sweats!