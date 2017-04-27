New ambulance station in Smoaks? | News | The Press and Standard

County wants to improve ambulance coverage in Smoaks area.

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

A plan to place ambulance service in the Smoaks area, which has been circulating through county government for at least a decade, could be accomplished by the end of this year.

During the Colleton County Council budget workshop, the prospect of implementing round-the-clock ambulance service at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 7 at 27250 Lowcountry Highway in Smoaks, was one of the topics of discussion.

Council was informed that one of the proposed General Fund expenditures for the next fiscal year is the allocation of $184,000, which would cover the cost of hiring six new Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to man the station around the clock, seven days a week.

The expenditure would cover the salary and fringe benefits from January through June of 2018.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said before the new ambulance station can go on-line, Station No. 7 will have to be altered to provide sleeping quarters for the personnel manning the ambulance.

He pointed out that the existing fire station already has a kitchen and restroom facilities. The changes necessary to provide living quarters, he added, are anticipated to cost over $60,000.

Getting that work done and going through the process to hire the additional personnel to man the station will eat up the rest of 2017.

McRoy said that the Colleton County Fire Commission has had the changes to the fire station to have it accommodate an ambulance services in its budget for years, but it was never acted upon.

County Councilman Gene Whetsell, during the workshop, said that the county council has been discussing the plan for even longer.

The problem, according to McRoy, has been that the council members and members of the fire commission have been unable to act on their desire to establish the ambulance service in Smoaks because of budget constraints.

But, McRoy added, the officials have never given up on the plans and Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin and Colleton County Finance Department Chief Financial Officer Jon Carpenter have worked hard to get the staffing costs in the proposed budget.

Smoaks Mayor Rick Linder, attending council’s workshop session, said he was pleased with what he was hearing.

“It would be a great asset for the county as well as the town,” Linder told council.

Linder pointed out that the nearest manned fire station with ambulance service at the fire station at Bells Crossroads, 12 miles from Smoaks.

The Bells Crossroads Station handles the ambulance calls for a wide area of western Colleton County, McRoy explained. Its coverage area encompasses 11 unmanned fire stations serving the communities of Ashton, Bells, Buckhead, Hudson Mill, Indian Creek, Islandton, Johnsville, Lodge, Moselle, Ruffin, Scuffletown, Sniders and Williams).

“The coverage area is immense and response times can be excessive,” McRoy said. “This one ambulance covers nearly one-third of the county’s land area.”

Ambulance calls to the Smoaks-Johnsville area represents one-third of the Bells Crossroads station’s calls for service.

In the portion of Colleton County not inside the Walterboro area, Bells handles the second highest number of ambulance calls, trailing only the ambulance unit stationed in the Cottageville area.

Griffin said the work load at the Bells ambulance station is further impacted by the number of calls handled in the Walterboro area — the Bells Crossroads ambulance, at times, is deployed to provide coverage to the Walterboro area. At other times, he added, an ambulance posted in Walterboro can be sent to Bells to provide coverage for western Colleton County.

The growth of the number of service calls Colleton County Fire-Rescue is continuing to increase, further affecting the response time to calls in the Smoaks and Johnsville areas.

“In 2016, Fire-Rescue experienced an 11 percent increase in call volume. Most of that is the result of increased medical responses for the ambulances,” McRoy said. “So far in the first four months of this year, we have seen a 10-percent increase over last year’s responses.”

“Bells and the other stations are backing up what is happening in Walterboro,” Griffin said. “It is leaving Smoaks uncovered.”

McRoy suggested that having an additional ambulance in the Smoaks area would also improve responses for the upper Augusta Highway area, Springtown and the Buckhead communities.

“Having an ambulance in the Smoaks/Johnsville community improves response times for that area, which could result in lives saved,” McRoy added.