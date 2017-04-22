N.C.: First the bathroom debacle, now the sticks | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 10:29 am

North Carolina, I love you. I was born there and, God willing, I’ll die there.

But dang if you haven’t gone and done it again.

Wait — let’s start with what happened on March 30: N.C. lawmakers repealed House Bill 2, which required transgender people to use public restrooms matching the gender they were born with.

Signed into law last year, HB2 blew up like a dead possum in August: The National Basketball Association canceled a 2017 All-Star game in Charlotte and PayPal ditched plans for a campus that, according to the Associated Press, would have pumped more than $2.5 billion into the state’s economy.

Plus Bruce Springsteen and Ringo Starr canceled concerts, and when the Boss quits, it’s getting real.

The bill’s not perfect; it bans local governments from passing nondiscriminatory laws until 2020. But if you identify as male, it means you won’t be forever barred from public urinals. (I suspect I’ve shared bathrooms with transgender women several times. As long as you don’t take the last power towel, I’m good.)

Okay, now let’s look at the latest head-shaker from my home state: A kindergarten student in Hoke County was suspended for one day for picking up a gun-shaped stick and pointing it at her classmates.

According to The Daily Mail, school officials called the mother of Caitlin Miller, age 5, and said she needed to pick up her child. They went home with a letter of explanation and a photo of the stick (which looked more like a laser gun on “The Jetsons,” in my opinion).

Caitlin’s mom, Brandy, did two things: She posted a complaint on Facebook and called a TV station to express her outrage.

Y’all. Two things are happening here: Over-reaction, and over-reaction. Neither party comes out smelling like a rose.

Mom was wrong for putting her kid in the spotlight, and putting the school on the spot.

The school is wrong for demonizing play: Until the end of time, kids will point and chortle, “Bang, bang,” because that’s what they see on TV, in movies and in video games. They’ll use their fingers, a stick or bite a Pop-Tart into the shape of a gun. (Remember the seven-year-old Baltimore boy who was suspended for that in 2014?)

It’s worth noting that schools can’t comment on student issues because of federal privacy laws, so Mom has the advantage here.

All a Hoke County school spokesman could say is that schools “will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from… the school environment for as long as necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning.”

I understand zero tolerance, but how threatening can a kindergartener be? On the other hand, today’s five-year-old with a stick can become tomorrow’s 15-year-old with a grudge and a real gun. We’ve all learned that sad lesson.

Let’s end with some of the comments readers posted on the Daily Mail article. I’ll spend the rest of my life wishing I had written some of these:

“Everyone knows that sticks are the gateway to 2 x 4s.”

“But did she grind off the serial number?”

“I fully support [the suspension]. If the government and school system won’t protect us from vaguely gun-shaped objects, who will?”

“Was the stick loaded?”

“My yard is littered with stick guns and assault branches and grenade pine cones. How am I still walking the streets?”

“If gun-shaped sticks are outlawed, only criminals will have gun-shaped sticks.”

(Julie R. Smith, who as a child ate sticks instead of pointing them, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)