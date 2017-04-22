Mayor visits Northside Elementary | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 1:24 pm

Photo by BARRY MOORE

LETTERS TO THE MAYOR. In March, the 20 first-graders in Salley Smith’s class at Northside Elementary School were studying about leaders in their community. Since they were also learning to write, they chose to each write a letter to Walterboro Mayor Bill Young. The mayor read all 20 letters and visited Mrs. Smith’s classroom on Monday to talk with the students and thank them. He brought along special flag pencils purchased for the students during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. (above.) Below, Gracie Pearson reads a thank you note from the mayor to her class.