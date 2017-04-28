Lyons gets scholarship to Winthrop University | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

Savannah Paige Lyons of Walterboro has received a $36,000 academic scholarship to attend Winthrop University this fall.

A student at S.C. Connections Academy in Summerville, she will graduate high school a year early.

“I know academics aren’t spoken about much in Colleton County, which is why I wanted to share this,” Lyons said. “While we do see many athletic commitments come from local schools, I think it would be great to show off our academics as well.”

Lyons is the daughter of Tammy and Johnathan Lyons. She has a grade point average of 4.3 and is in the top 10 percent of her class. She was also accepted into The College of Charleston and Duke University. She attended Colleton County High School before switching to SCCA.

Her hobbies include volunteering at the Colleton County Animal Shelter and summer migrant worker school. She is also an active member of the S.C. Connection Academy’s National Honor Society.