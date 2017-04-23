Locked up, but not locked out | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

When a loved one is incarcerated, not only is that individual incarcerated, but so is his family as well. The incarcerated one loses freedom, and so does the family, but in a different way.

Even though people commit crimes and end up in jail or prison, it is still our Christian duty to show them the way, and let them know that it is the sin that God hates, not the sinner. God hears the earnest prayer of a sinner, and that includes us.

Not every person who is incarcerated is someone who doesn’t care about life. People make mistakes, and many want to atone for them, but they don’t know what to do to rectify it.

Not only does the incarcerated one need our guidance and direction, but the family also needs it. I have seen situations where both the incarcerated one and the family are shunned by their community, which makes it even worse.

The Word states in Hebrews 13:3 (ESV), “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.” It further declares in Psalms 69:33 (ESV), “For the LORD hears the needy and does not despise his own people who are prisoners.”

As Christians, we should be perceptive enough to know that if one commits a crime, he must be punished. There are those who commit misdemeanors and those who commit felonies, even to the point of being heinous crimes.

However, that punishment must come from God and the law.

Sometimes our wayward tongues seem to punish even more as if we have that right.

God said, “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord” Romans 12:19 (NIV).

We are duty-bound as Christians to reach out to the captives and let them know that just because they are locked up, they are not locked out of the love of Jesus Christ. This is why there are jail and prison ministries.

There are those who will not visit a jail or a prison and say that they never will, yet they are Christians. What did Jesus say about that?

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me’” Matthew 25:35-40 (ESV).

The message is loud and clear. We should never say “never” because we do not know what we are going to face before we swap time for eternity. No matter what happens to you, it is for a reason. In God’s own timing and His infinite wisdom, he will reveal why.

There are some in jail and prison who wake up and see the light. When they do, many of them share it with their fellow inmates, letting them know that God is a God of a second chance.

What a powerful prayer service that Paul and Silas had at midnight in prison!

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them, and suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken. And immediately all the doors were opened, and everyone’s bonds were unfastened” Acts 16:25-26 (ESV).

The prayer service was so powerful that even the Philippian jailer who was about to kill himself got converted.

What a mighty God we serve!

If some of the inmates are witnessing, then what can we, on the outside, say to encourage the incarcerated to let them know that they may be locked up, but they are not locked out?

Psalm 107 is a perfect passage of scripture to let the captives know that God uses bad or horrible circumstances to draw men unto Himself. “Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he has redeemed from trouble,” Psalm 107:2 (ESV).

Break it down to them verse by verse. Then what about the families? While their loved ones are incarcerated, they experience some long days and nights, especially in the “midnight hour.” They need encouragement too.

Use Psalm 27 to tell them, “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord” Psalm 27:13-14 (KJV).

In this situation you don’t know what it is like until you have walked through it.

To the incarcerated, God loves you in spite of what you have done. Repent and earnestly ask for His forgiveness.

To the families, hold on to God’s unchanging hand, and be there for your loved ones, encouraging them about the love of God and praying. Prayer changes things if you believe.

I want to challenge all of my readers to set aside a few minutes, for the next seven days, to sincerely pray for the incarcerated and their families.

Can you imagine the mighty move of God?

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)