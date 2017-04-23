Letters to the Editor | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Social security benefits in jeopardy

Dear Editor:

Since our politically stupid congress and senate are about to start debating a tax cut package, I thought it might be in order to review some facts on our Social Security Program.

Do you remember when we first received our Social Security cards? There was a statement on that card that said: “Not For Identification? (Now everyone demands your social security number which makes us vulnerable to being hacked.)

President Roosevelt introduced Social Security (FICA) Program and we were promised several things:

 The program would be completely voluntary. (Not anymore.)

 Each participant would only have to pay 1% of the first $1,400 of their annual income. (Now it is 7.65% of first $90,000 and you employer matches this.)

 All monies paid in would be tax deductible. (No more, thanks to President Clinton.)

 All money paid would be protected and placed in a “Trust Fund” and absolutely could not be used for any other purpose. (Johnson changed this to pay for Great Society Program.)

 The annuities paid under Social Security were to be tax free. (Bill Clinton changed this so 85% can be taxed.)

To summarize so far: The Democrats are responsible for these attacks on your retirement, yet they claim Republicans want to destroy Social Security.

Did you know Democrats started giving annuity payments to immigrants? Jimmy Carter did this, allowing immigrants to draw Social Security even though they never paid a dime into the program.

Why do you need to know this? As the house and senate begin to talk about tax cuts, they invariably bring up cutting entitlement programs. They now include Social Security in the same category as they do food stamps and welfare.

We paid into this system our entire working careers and that money, instead of being protected to earn dividends, was used to cover the expenses of increased welfare payments and the addition of immigrant benefits.

I looked up my earnings over 45 years of paying social security. If they had invested this money at just 5%, I could be drawing over $4,000 dollars a month until I was 93.

They say Social Security benefits need to be reduced. Baloney! They should pay back the money they stole from Social Security and we could get a raise in our benefits, rather than being told the cost of living increase was not high enough to warrant an increase in our Social Security — which is more baloney. Every government worker out there got a raise because they do such a fine job. More baloney.

It seems every special interest group has representation in Washington except the average Joe out here busting his buns to stay ahead.

The ole adage, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, is still very true today. We have email, Facebook, texting and other means of communication, so why aren’t we using it? I did, with this note to you. Maybe our little match can start a firestorm.

Noel Ison

Walterboro