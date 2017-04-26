Lady Hawks named co-region champs in SCISA 4-AA | Sports | The Press and Standard

Carter hits grand slam against Dorchester Academy.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Varsity Softball team earned the co-region championship title in SCISA Region 4-AA after splitting games with Thomas Heyward Academy. The Lady Hawks finished 3-1 in their three-team region with the Rebels and John Paul II and currently sitting at 15-3 overall.

With five non-region games remaining on their schedule, CPA will compete in the SCISA State Softball Tournament scheduled to begin Thursday May 11. The Lady Hawks will be looking to capture their second consecutive state championship title and their fourth since 2013.

Against Dorchester Academy Wednesday April 19, the Lady Hawks scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in the 14-1 mercy-ruled game. Anne Garrett Carter, Haley Wilson and Meredith Ware combined in the circle to allow the Lady Raiders just three hits in the game and recorded five strikeouts between them.

Anne Garrett Carter hit a grand slam in the first inning to put CPA out front early. Carter was 1-for-2 in the game and recorded 5-RBIs. Weslin Jones was 4-for-4 on the day including a triple, with 3-RBIs and scored three times. Langley Harter, Elizabeth Anne Dean and Ware recorded multiple hits in the game.

The Lady Hawks allowed Thomas Heyward three runs in the first inning last Thursday April 20 but fell 5-0 in the seven-inning contest. Carter took the loss in the circle for CPA in a complete game effort. She allowed three earned runs on four hits, issuing one walk and striking out nine batters. Colleton Prep recorded seven errors in the game behind Carter. Jones, Harter, Dean and Ware were all 1-for-3 at the plate against the Lady Rebels.

“We had a great overall team performance against Dorchester Academy,” said Coach Ken Wilson. “We had good overall hitting with Anne Garrett hitting a huge grand slam. Against Thomas Heyward, we managed only four hits with costly errors leading to our defeat. Carter did a good job on the mound, only giving up four hits.”

CPA was scheduled to travel to Holly Hill Academy Monday and Andrew Jackson on Tuesday and host Robert E. Lee Wednesday.

