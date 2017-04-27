Lady Cougars lose close game in round one
by Cindy Crosby | April 27, 2017 11:19 pm
Cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Lady Cougars lost a close game in round one of the SCHSL AAAA Softball Playoffs Thursday evening on the road against Chapin. Tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Chapin managed to plate the go-ahead run and advance into the winner’s bracket.
Colleton County will travel to North Myrtle Beach Saturday, April 29, in an elimination game in the Region 5-AAAA playoff bracket.
Look for complete game details in next week’s Press and Standard.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.