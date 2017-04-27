Lady Cougars lose close game in round one

The Lady Cougars lost a close game in round one of the SCHSL AAAA Softball Playoffs Thursday evening on the road against Chapin. Tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Chapin managed to plate the go-ahead run and advance into the winner’s bracket.

Colleton County will travel to North Myrtle Beach Saturday, April 29, in an elimination game in the Region 5-AAAA playoff bracket.

Look for complete game details in next week’s Press and Standard.