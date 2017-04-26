Lady Cougar Softball grabs No. 4 seed in playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar Varsity Softball team picked up three wins last week, including a 12-0 shutout over region opponent, Stall High School. Coach Rusty Adams was hoping to add Berkeley in the “W” column, but things didn’t go his way in a 15-2 loss at the hands of the Lady Stags.

“It was a bad time to play our worst game of the season,” said Coach Adams.

Colleton County finished last week at 13-7 overall and 5-5 in Region 8-AAAA – enough to earn them the No. 4 seed in the SCHSL Playoffs set to being Thursday April 27. At press time, the Lady Cougars knew they would be traveling to the No. 1 seed in Region 5-AAAA, likely Chapin, but a determining game was yet to be played to officially decide the winner of that region.

In a 12-2 win over Wade Hampton last Monday April 17, the Lady Cougars recorded 15 hits in the contest. Victoria Brewington went 3-for-4 in the game and scored three times. Brittney Risher, Hallie Robertson and Karson Hiott recorded multiple hits. Lauren DeWitt earned the win in the circle.

Against Stall the following day, Colleton County shutout the Warriors 12-0. Whitley Weathers threw a one-hitter to earn the win, striking out 11 batters. Brittney Risher was 4-for-4 on the day, with 2-RBI’s and three scores in the game. Brewington, H. Robertson and Hiott again recorded multiple hits.

Weathers picked up another complete game win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt Wednesday April 19 in a 13-7 contest. Weathers allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits, issuing no walks and striking out three. The Lady Cougars had 19 hits on offense with Brewington continuing to see the ball well. She was 2-for-4 at the plate, with a 2-RBI homerun. Lauren DeWitt, H. Robertson, Jamoni Sanders, Ashlyn Rawls and Weathers had multiple hits in the win.

Berkeley put eight runs on the board in the first inning against Colleton County in last Saturday’s 15-2 loss. DeWitt and Weathers combined in the circle to allow four earned runs on 13 hits. Weathers had six strikeouts in the game. The Lady Cougars recorded four errors on defense.

Colleton County has a non-region makeup game scheduled for Tuesday April 25 versus West Ashley High School before heading into playoffs.