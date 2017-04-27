Lady Cougar Soccer secures No. 4 seed in AAAA playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

Colleton County will travel to Lugoff-Elgin Monday May 1 for a 7 p.m. playoff game.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County’s Varsity Girls Soccer team placed themselves in a must-win situation for the Region 8-AAAA playoffs last week, after losing region games against Berkeley and Hilton Head. The Lady Cougars came out strong under pressure, however, securing the No. 4 seed in the playoffs with a 7-0 shutout over Stall Friday evening.

The Lady Cougars will travel to the No. 1 Region 6-AAAA seed Lugoff-Elgin next Monday May 1 for a 7 p.m. game in round one of the SCHSL AAAA playoffs. The Lady Demons have posted an 11-7 season so far. “Lugoff-Elgin has a good team,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “We will be able to compete if we show up to play.”

On Tuesday April 18, the Lady Cougars hosted Berkeley High School and took a 2-1 region loss. Heading into the game, both teams were tied for third place in Region 8-AAAA. Amiyah Robinson scored in the 57th minute for Colleton County.

“The Berkeley game was a hard-fought match,” said Wiggins. “Playing two days back from spring break was a little tough for us. They scored first and we went into the half down 0-1. We played a little better in the second half, but gave up another goal before we really started combining and attacking. We had several opportunities to score, which we failed to capitalize on. Several calls didn’t go our way, which possibly would’ve changed things for us. It is always easier to keep-up than catch-up — we just ran out of time.”

Colleton County hosted Hilton Head High School Thursday April 20 in a makeup game from earlier in the season. The Lady Cougars came out flat, losing 9-0 in against the Seahawks. “They scored on us quickly,” said Wiggins. “We struggled to find our rhythm and the 5:30 heat seemed to affect us more than it should.”

The losses against Berkeley and Hilton Head put the Lady Cougars in a must-win situation on the road against Stall Friday April 21. Colleton County came out strong and scored often in the 7-0 win over the Warriors. Heather Dowd scored the breakthrough goal (Faith Allen, assist) in the first minute of the game. Robinson then scored in the 15th minute from outside the 18-yard line. Allen added the third goal of the half after converting a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Macie Stone and Robinson both added goals before the end of the first half to put CCHS up 5-0.

In second half action, Heather Dowd took over the goalie duties from Rachel Dandridge. Dandridge then made her presence known on the field in the 43rd minute. Samantha Calcutt, normally a defender, headed a through ball to Allen, who then scored the final goal of the game. India Stokes also saw time at keeper.

“Each player contributed in this win,” said Wiggins. “Amber Warren had some great set-plays shot on goal, but they were saved by their keeper.”

The Lady Cougars have two regular season, non-region games remaining against Whale Branch. They are scheduled to honor their senior players Tuesday April 27.