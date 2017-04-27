JVs end season with shutout | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County JV Lady Cougar Soccer team finished its 2017 campaign on a high note last week with a 4-0 shutout over Berkeley. The JV squad led 3-0 at the half.

Sierra Obernaus scored three goals in the first half of play, with two assists by Anne Mathis Thomas. Obernaus scored once in the second half for a 4-0 final score.

“Our defense did a great job shutting down the middle of the field and preventing shot opportunities for Berkeley,” said Coach Mary Priester. “Overall, this was a great season for us. We have grown and improved tremendously since day one. I’m very proud of the way these girls played Tuesday night. They were doing everything Coach Van Hulst and I have been working on with them for the past few months. It felt great to end our season with a win, and I’m excited to see what next season has in store for this team.”

The JV high school players will finish the remainder of the season with the varsity team and travel with them for the playoffs.