Information sought on vandalism in Islandton | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the general public in their search for the identity of the culprits in a vandalism incident at Peniel Baptist Church, 37 Forks Road, in Islandton.

A member of the sheriff’s office was called to the church the afternoon of April 21 after church officials discovered that several tombstones had been knocked off their bases. Church officials estimated that resetting the tombstones could cost approximately $500.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.