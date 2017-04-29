Horse camp for kids held | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm

Premier’s Riding School held a horse camp on April 10-14 at their facility at 115 Volunteer Ln., Walterboro. The riding school, owned by Pamela A. Sheaf and managed by Nick Reed, offers lessons in English and western riding and vaulting, as well as horse boarding, training and showing. Hours are Sunday-Saturday from dawn to dusk. The next camps are planned June 5-9, 12-16 and 19-23. For information call 843-909-8989.