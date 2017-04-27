Four-game week strains War Hawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Last week proved to be busy for Colleton Prep Baseball as they were scheduled to play four consecutive games in a row. The War Hawks dropped all four contests, including non-region games against Holly Hill Academy and Dorchester Academy and region opponents St. Andrews and Thomas Heyward.

CPA fell to 9-9 overall and 6-5 in Region 4-AA competition with one region game remaining against John Paul II on Senior Night, scheduled to be played Tuesday April 25. After a move into AA this season, it is likely Colleton Prep will not earn a bid to the SCISA Baseball Playoffs for the first time in recent history.

After three scoreless innings, CPA took a 9-3 loss against Holly Hill Academy Monday April 17. Five pitchers saw time on the hill for CPA, with Joe Bryan earning the start. Bryan threw three innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out four batters. Lawson Griffith, Wil Hughes, Nick Padgett and Jesse Murdaugh provided relief.

Colleton Prep took an early lead against St. Andrews last Tuesday April 18, but a seven-run seventh inning for the Lions proved to be costly in the 10-3 loss. Chris Reeves took the loss for CPA, lasting four and one-third innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, issuing four walks and striking out seven. Kyle Hooker and Jesse Murdaugh provided relief in the game. Reeves, Hooker and Lawson Griffith recorded multiple hits for the War Hawks, and Dawson Sweat and Anthony Simmons had a hit each.

The War Hawks were shutout 5-0 by Dorchester Academy last Wednesday April 19 after three scoreless innings to start. Brad Strickland started for CPA and lasted five innings. Strickland allowed no earned runs on two hits, issuing five walks and striking out three. Griffith provided one inning of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Against Thomas Heyward, the War Hawks lost a 2-1 heart-breaker in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Rebels scored on an error. Kyle Hooker and Joe Bryan combined in the game allowing just one earned run between them.

“We had a rough week and couldn’t pull off the games that mattered,” said Coach Nat Stoner. “Even if we win Thursday, I think we might have had a chance for playoffs. We had great pitching efforts all week, but couldn’t get hits when we needed them.”