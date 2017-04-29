Engagement | Kelly Ann Preston and Shaun Williams | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

Preston-Williams

Charlene Huff of Ruffin announces the engagement of her daughter, Kelly Ann Preston, and Shaun Williams, also of Ruffin, son of Jackie and Daryl Wilhely of Aiken and Larry Pitts Sr.

The bride-elect graduated from Walterboro High School.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston.

The wedding is planned for July 15 in the Welch Creek Civic Center in Walterboro.