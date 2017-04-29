Dean Harrigal leads walk in wildlife sanctuary | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 29, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:49 pm
SCDNR Wildlife Biologist Dean Harrigal of Green Pond led a wildlife walk in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.