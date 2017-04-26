Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

Bama Road resident arrested

A fight call turned into a stolen motor vehicle investigation when law enforcement visited a residence on Bama Road in Cottageville the afternoon of April 21.

When a call came in of two men fighting in the yard and a gunshot, members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottageville Police Department went to the Bama Road residence.

When they arrived, the couple residing at the home told police that another couple arrived at the home in a burgundy Camry, started the disturbance and fired the gunshot.

The couple was gone, but the burgundy Camry was still there. The deputy handling the call looked inside the Camry and saw that the ignition had been tampered with. A computer check showed that the license on the car belonged on a different vehicle owned by a Cottageville resident.

The deputy asked the couple who owned the car, and the female said it belonged to someone named Tony.

About that time, the couple said that there had not been an altercation — the sound of gunfire had been when the male occupant of the home fired his shotgun.

The deputy then took a look at a white Ford F-250 parked beside the Camry and asked who owned that vehicle. They said it, too, belonged to Tony.

Another computer check determined that the license plate on it was supposed to be on a Nissan.

When the deputy ran a computer check on a second white F-250 parked on the property, he learned that it had been reported stolen from Berkeley County.

Eventually, the deputy ran computer checks on nine other vehicles parked on the property, but found no more irregularities.

The investigation led to the arrest of the male resident, Michael Cupp, 44, of 879 Bama Road, Cottageville, on charges of a chop shop violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and a narcotics violation.

Passenger faces drug charges

A traffic stop on Sniders Highway the morning of April 18 led to the arrest of a passenger on multiple drug charges.

A Walterboro Police Officer allegedly saw the vehicle being driven in an erratic manner and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver and his two passengers provided the officer with their identification, and a computer check determined that the female occupant had faced previous drug charges.

When asked, the driver refused to give the officer permission to search the vehicle. A call went out to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy and her canine partner arrived to conduct an open air search of the exterior of the vehicle.

When the dog’s actions suggested that there were drugs in the car, the officers had justification for entering the vehicle.

A search of the female passenger reportedly discovered two plastic bags off a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. A change purse reportedly contained four paper sleeves of white powder that field-tested positive for codeine. Sitting near the passenger seat the female had occupied, the officer allegedly found a grinder that contained a small amount of marijuana.

According to the incident report, the female fainted while the search was going on and fell to the pavement.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue dispatched an ambulance to the scene and transported the woman to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

After she was treated, the woman, Laura D. Sawyer, 34, of Marion, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Items gone from rental property

The owner of a rental property contacted the Walterboro Police Department the morning of April 19 to report the disappearance of numerous items from a Meadow Street house.

The man said that he had the former tenant evicted from the residence and later in the day when he visited the rental property, he found that a number of appliances and furnishings worth an estimated $2,700 were missing.

Gone were the kitchen stove, a microwave, a toaster over, a washer, a television, a push lawn mower and a smoker.