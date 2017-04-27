CPA golf ties match with Patrick Henry | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

The Colleton Prep Golf team traveled to Patrick Henry for a match Tuesday April 18. The teams finished in a tie. The results are as follows: Josh Crosby – 42; Jake Burttram – 49; Connor McMillan – 49; Jacob Barrett – 51 and Clay Griffin – 51.