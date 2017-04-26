Court Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017

James Stone, 53, of Walterboro, pled guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court recently. He was given concurrent 30-day jail terms.

With the Walterboro Criterium and the Colleton County Rice Festival affecting the April court session, 14th Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullins held court at the end of last week to take pleadings and then Visiting Circuit Court Judge R. Lawton McIntosh was assigned to handle this week’s abbreviated session.

• Clinton Braxton, 39, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

On the manufacturing charge he was given a suspended five-year prison sentence with credit for time served.

On the possession charge, Braxton was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for two years.

• Joseph Leeman, 29, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine and third-degree domestic violence.

On the drug charge, Leeman was given a suspended one-year prison sentence with credit for 14 days spent in jail and 18 months probation.

On the domestic violence charge, Leeman was given a suspended 90-day jail term.

• Forrest Shane Robertson, 37, of Orangeburg, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended one-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.

• Jefferey Priester, 18, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was ordered to serve four days of a one-year prison term and then spend one year on probation.

• Antonio Singleton, 25, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was ordered to serve 100 days of a 20-month prison term and then spend five years on probation.

• Denzel Glover, 22, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of breaking into a motor vehicle and was ordered to pay his fine or spend 20 months in custody.

• Niffatina Coppadge, 26, of Green Pond, pled guilty to a charge of habitual traffic offender and was given a suspended one-year jail term with credit for time served.

• Thomas Benton, 23, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree domestic violence and was given a suspended 90-day jail term with credit for 37 days spent in jail.

• Keyserly Middleton, 42, of Green Pond, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.