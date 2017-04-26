Cottageville’s public safety personnel appreciated | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 26, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Cottageville Town Councilman Betty Rhode delivered a home-cooked meal to Town Hall on April 24 to show appreciation for the town’s public safety personnel. The luncheon of ham, catfish stew, green beans, corn casserole, pork and beans, pineapple upside down cake and cantaloupe was deemed delicious by all diners.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.