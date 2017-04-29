Cleanup day held in Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 29, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:04 pm
Eleven people participated in Saturday’s Great American Cleanup based at Saints Center Ministries. Three came and got supplies, while eight volunteered to pick up litter. Ceth Utsey and Ladson Fishburne picked up six bags of trash. “We encourage people to continue to pick up litter on their own and send the results to us,” said coordinator William Smyly. “We have supplies available.” Contact Smyly at williamsmyly@yahoo.com.
