CCSD recognizes educators for 75 years of combined service | News | The Press and Standard

CCSD recognizes educators for 75 years of combined service

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Two teachers were honored for 75 combined years of service during the Colleton County School Board meeting held Tuesday April 18 in the Board Room located in the Colleton Annex Learning Center.

Queen L. Gilliard graduated from Claflin College in 1954 and served Colleton County Adult Education for 18 years. Lula S. Smalls, also a 1956 Claflin graduate, spent 17 years dedicated to the adult learner in Colleton County.

CCSD Adult Education Director Chris Horvath recognized Gilliard and Smalls for their dedication and service during the meeting. “Adult learners at Walterboro and Green Pond Senior Citizen Centers have been provided a clear illustration of life-long learning,” he said. “As mentioned in our local program review assessment, ‘Two of the teachers hold permanent teaching certificates and are still extremely enthusiastic and effective with the students.’ We are very proud of you and I am honored to work for you.”

“Anna Julia Cooper, an American hero and an educator like Mrs. Smalls and Mrs. Gilliard once said, ‘The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class – it is the cause of human kind, the very birthright of humanity,’” said Horvath. “Thank you both for your continued commitment.”

Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent, and Dr. Juliet White, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented Smalls and Gilliard with framed commemorative stamps.

Also recognized during the meeting was Jamie Overland, a former adult learner who enrolled in Colleton Adult Learning Center and within four months passed the General Education Development (GED) Tests and earned her South Carolina High School Diploma. “Colleton County Adult Education has the privilege of serving adult learners with diverse experiences,” said Horvath. “One such learner is Ms. Jamie Overland who is currently enrolled at USC Salkehatchie and was featured in The Press and Standard. I would like to present that article to Ms. Overland to display at Confection Connections, her future bakery.”

Dr. Jacinta Bryant, special services director, recognized five special education teachers for exemplifying the district’s vision of preparing every child today for tomorrow including Rose Lee, Ravikant Dewangan, Paulami Gupta, Lori Bock-Carter and Sharmain Brown.

One of the honorees, Rosa Lee from Northside Elementary, along with several of her students, presented members of the board with a copy of a book written and illustrated by students in her class entitled, “If I become the President.” The book was recently published by Student Treasures.