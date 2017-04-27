CCHS tennis qualifies for playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 3:24 pm

The Colleton County Boys Tennis team finished the season in fourth place in the region and qualified for the playoffs with a record of 2-6 in the region. The boys’ tennis team secured a place in the playoffs by taking two matches from Berkeley during the regular season.

“I am very proud of these young men for doing something that hasn’t happened in over a decade in the boys’ tennis program. We are continuing to make progress as a team and starting to see our rookies making a turn, to help take some of the burden to win matches off of the veterans,” said Coach Jaymie Strickland. The boys will play a number seed team from the Florence/Darlington area May 27.

“If the kids will continue to work on their game during the off season and with only losing one senior this year, the team should be in good shape to make the playoffs next year as well. We still need to recruit more kids to learn how to play the game of tennis, so the Colleton County tennis teams can continue to grow and progress against other teams.”

April 18: Colleton County 5, Berkeley 2

Singles

Trey Bowman (CC) d Hugh Huxfort (BH) 6-2, 6-3

Ridge Baggett (BH) d Thomas Warren (CC) 6-1, 6-2

Adam Buckner (CC) d Gabe Wadford (BH) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

Wonyae Cameran (BH) d Nick Fanchette (CC) 6-2, 6-4

Makel Bowman (CC) d D. Navarne (BH) 7-5, 6-0

Doubles #1

Trey Bowman/Thomas Warren d Ridge Baggett/Wonyae Cameran 6-3,6-4

Doubles #2

Legrier Cooper/Antonio Brown (CC) d Graham Jones/Michael Simmons (BH) 7-6, 4-6, 10-8

April 19: Cane Bay 5 Colleton County 1

Singles

Jordan Howell (CB) d Trey Bowman (CC) 6-2, 3-6, 10-6

Melvin Tejada (CB) d Thomas Warren (CC) 6-4, 6-2

Joe Sanders (CC) d Don Keyes (CB) 6-2, 6-7, 10-8

Andrew Zhuo (CB) d Nick Fanchette (CC) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Dodd (CB) d Makel Bowman (CC) 7-5, 6-0

Doubles #2

Nathan West/ Charles Jones (CB) d Antonio Brown/Richard Cartier (CC) 3-6, 6-2, 10-4