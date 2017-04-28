CCHS students qualify for FBLA nationals | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

Twelve Colleton County High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) students who attended the state competition March 17-19 in Charleston qualified to compete at the national competition this summer in Anaheim, Calif.

Charity Crosby, Montana Crosby and Al’Jaya Robinson won first place for E-business. Sydney Brunson and Ashlyn Ballew won third place for Introduction to Business Presentation. Kyia Brown won fourth place for Sales Presentation. Jared Baily, Logan Baily and Maria Manaeva finished fifth for Publication Design, and Mackenzie Ferguson, Heather Gardner and Madison Lord finished sixth in Publication Design.

“This is a great opportunity for students to represent Colleton County and the state of South Carolina. Each student has worked all year for this opportunity. The students have conducted multiple fundraisers throughout the school year to pay for district and state competitions,” said FBLA advisor Jamie Connor.

The students will compete at the national competition in Anaheim, Calif., on June 28–July 3. The students have several fundraisers scheduled between now and the end of June.

The chapter will have a table at Rice Festival. “The cost for this event is tremendous. Each student has an individual fundraising goal of $1,000. The chapter goal is $15,000 to cover flight, hotel, registration, a day adventure to Disney Land and a tour of Los Angeles,” Connor said.

If any business would like to sponsor a student in part or in whole, please contact Mrs. Jamie Connor at 843-494-1191 or by email at jamieconnor@cougarnewtech.com.