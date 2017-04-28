CCHS holds Class of 2018 College Decision Day | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School, in conjunction with South Carolina GEAR-UP, hosted College Decision Day for the Class of 2018 last Tuesday April 18 in the Performing Arts Center.

The purpose of College Decision Day is to allow rising seniors the opportunity to make an early commitment to attend a college of their choice. It is also geared toward helping the undecided student begin thinking about the college process and understanding the differences between two- and four-year institutions.

Jessica Williams, CCSD director of elementary education, served as the mistress of ceremony. Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby gave the opening remarks and SC GEAR-UP Program Managers Elizabeth Jablonski and Michael Jackson presented the purpose for the program. District representatives Harry Jenkins, Cliff Warren and Dr. Juliet Stoute-White spoke to the students about their futures. The CCHS Chorus and the CCHS Inspirational Choir performed.

Various careers were represented and guests spoke briefly about their work – including Tony Aiken (engineer), Dr. Andrew Calcutt (surgeon), Tim Mabry (auto-mechanic) and Chief Pernell Battle (military).

The College Acceptance Roll Call was led by the Class of 2017 Guidance Counselors and GEAR-UP Coaches. Colleges on hand for the event included: Technical College of the Lowcountry, UTI, Voorhees, College of Charleston, Benedict College, Francis Marion University, USC-Beaufort, USC-Columbia and USC-Salkehatchie.

Vernessa Brooks and Sonya Stephens, GEAR-UP graduation coaches, have been educating the future graduates about opportunities available to them. “The students are excited about making an informed college decision and signing their names on the wall in acknowledgement of their commitment to attend a college of their choice,” said Brooks. “The college recruiters were engaged with the students throughout the day. It was a great start for them to gain first-hand information about several participating colleges. We’d like to thank everyone that made our College Decision Day a success. With an immeasurable amount of gratitude, we thank all our program participants, volunteers and sponsors.”