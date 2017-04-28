Career Expo held at CCHS | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 28, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm
Photos by CINDY CROSBY
Colleton County High School held its annual Career Expo in the Auxiliary Gym last Thursday April 20 for juniors and seniors. Local agencies, private businesses and branches of the military were on-hand to answer career questions posed from students.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.