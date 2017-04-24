Byrnes Smith | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

BYRNES SMITH

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

BRUNSON—Mr. Byrnes Smith, 73, of Brunson, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Hampton Regional Medical Center. He was a son of the late Reese Smith and Viola Wooten Smith.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES, VARNVILLE – HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the guestbook online at: www. briceherndonfuneralhome.com .

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 4-27