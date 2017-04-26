Bug Busters to hold Spring Fling Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

On Saturday April 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bug Busters Inc. and Pools Plus of Hampton will hold a Spring Fling. Activities will include door prizes, snacks, a free gift with a purchase, discounts, free water testing and distributor discount on above-ground pool kits.

For information contact Rachael Grimm, 1141 Elm St. W, Hampton, 843-943-2666.