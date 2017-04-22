About People | The Press and Standard

Middleton completes pilot training

Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Middleton has graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.

This 54-week pilot training program begins with a six-week preflight phase of academics and physical training to prepare students for flight. The second phase, primary training, is conducted in the single-engine, turboprop T-6A Texan II. Primary training takes approximately 23 weeks and includes 254 hours of ground instruction, 27 hours in the flight simulator and 89 hours in the T-6A aircraft.

After primary training, students select, by order of merit, advanced training in the fighter-bomber or airlift-tanker track. Training for the fighter track is done in the T-38C Talon, a tandem-seat, twin-engine supersonic jet. The airlift-tanker track uses the T-1A Jayhawk, the military version of a multi-place Beech Jet 400 business jet. Both tracks are approximately 26 weeks and are designed to best train pilots for successful transition to their follow-on aircraft and missions.

Middleton is the son of Robert and Georgia Middleton of Summerville, and brother of Andrae Middleton of Stem, N.C., Maurice Middleton of Summerville, Latonya Rowan of Fayetteville, N.C., and Tasha Mcteer of Walterboro.

He is a 2006 graduate of Summerville High School, Summerville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2010 from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hudson graduates from WGU

Kelly Hudson of Ruffin received her master of science degree in nursing, leadership and management from Western Governors University, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the 32nd semi-annual commencement on Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla.

She was among over 11,000 graduates of the online, non-profit university.

Mulligan graduates USC Upstate

Floyd Mulligan of Green Pond graduated from the University of South Carolina Upstate during December convocation.

The University of South Carolina Upstate recognized 395 December graduates during commencement exercises held Dec. 13, 2016 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Mixon named to dean’s list

Starrcree Mixon of Yemassee has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

On dean’s list at Clemson

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University:

 Justin Adrian Comport of Edisto Island, majoring in mechanical engineering;

 Jack H. Bonds of Walterboro, majoring in accounting;

 Mary H. Brown of Walterboro, majoring in health science;

 Anna Caroline Davis of Walterboro, majoring in health science;

 William G. Drawdy of Walterboro, majoring in forest resource management;

 Elizabeth J. Lucas of Walterboro, majoring in animal and veterinary science;

 Madison Leigh Lucas of Walterboro, majoring in anthropology;

 Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, majoring in nursing;

 Reilly Jo Malphrus of Yemassee, majoring in nursing.

To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point ratio of 3.5-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.