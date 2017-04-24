Harry Benton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | April 24, 2017 9:07 am
HARRY BENTON
RUFFIN—Mr. Harry Milton Benton, 65, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, April 18, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Milton Cyril Benton and the late Dorothy Ellen Dempsey Benton.
The family has requested that memorials be directed in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. Family and friends gathered during a time of visitation and remembrance Friday evening, April 21, 2017, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
