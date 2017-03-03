Wound care clinic wins national award | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence. Leaders, physicians and clinicians from Colleton Medical Center gathered Feb. 16 to celebrate the Center of Distinction Award, which was given to the Advanced Wound Care Clinic by Healogics, the nation’s largest wound care management company.

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days. Out of 630 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction Award, 334 achieved this honor in 2017.

“This is a wonderful achievement for our wound care clinic as it demonstrates our hospital’s mission of being committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said CEO Jimmy Hiott. “Our nurses, staff and physicians at the clinic should be proud of this recognition as it shows their compassion for the patients they care for daily and the community we serve.”

The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic of Colleton Medical Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The Advanced Wound Care Clinic at Colleton Medical Center has been open since 2008.

The physician team includes Dr. Karl Stiegler, surgeon, medical director; Dr. Lance Sims, podiatrist; Dr. Andrew Calcutt, surgeon; and Dr. Kimberly Rakes-Stephens, internist. The wound care team includes Jennifer Craven, RN, director; Tarah Dobison, RN, clinical nurse manager; Brandy DuBoise, LPN, hyperbaric tech; Latasha McTeer, RN case manager, HBO tech; Bonnie Priester, RN case manager; Kimberly Hartzog, RN case manager; Denise Catterton, RN; Jill Knight, RN; Janet Ackerman, front office coordinator; and Kellee Edwards.