Woods fire snarls travel on Mount Carmel Road | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 8, 2017 3:44 pm
Traffic on Mount Carmel Road was disrupted Thursday afternoon as Colleton County Fire-Rescue vehicles and personnel flooded the area to deal with a large woods fire.
The call reporting the fire came in to the county’s emergency dispatch headquarters shortly after 2 p.m.
Colleton County Fire–Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said preliminary information given the department said the woods fire started after a debris fire quickly spread.
At the height of the fire, the flames destroyed a building and several tractor-trailers. The sound of exploding propane and fuel tanks kept firefighters on high alert.
McRoy said the fire was basically under control shortly before 3 p.m. but he expected firefighters to be on the scene throughout the afternoon.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.