Woods fire snarls travel on Mount Carmel Road | News | The Press and Standard

Traffic on Mount Carmel Road was disrupted Thursday afternoon as Colleton County Fire-Rescue vehicles and personnel flooded the area to deal with a large woods fire.

The call reporting the fire came in to the county’s emergency dispatch headquarters shortly after 2 p.m.

Colleton County Fire–Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said preliminary information given the department said the woods fire started after a debris fire quickly spread.

At the height of the fire, the flames destroyed a building and several tractor-trailers. The sound of exploding propane and fuel tanks kept firefighters on high alert.

McRoy said the fire was basically under control shortly before 3 p.m. but he expected firefighters to be on the scene throughout the afternoon.